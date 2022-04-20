Dinos Shutout Wasps

Juab came to town on Tuesday to take on the Lady Dinos.

Haven Byerly got the nod and caused fits for the Wasps’ hitters all afternoon. She went on to pitch a complete game shutout as she struck out 16 batters. She only gave up three hits in that span while allowing five walks.

The offense backed up the dominant pitching performance with six runs off of 11 hits. Gia Bruno went 3-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Mollie Horsley also went 3-3 and scored three runs from the leadoff position while Makayla Scovill finished 2-4 with two RBIs.

Up next, Carbon (15-3, 4-0) will return to region action against Richfield (6-16, 0-5) on Wednesday.