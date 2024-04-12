Darwin J. Bergeman

Darwin “Pa” J Bergeman was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly on April 9, 2024 at the age of 85.

Darwin was born to Fay Loveless on January 7, 1939 in Provo, UT. Darwin married Sharon Bergeman in 1966 and they were sealed in the temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1972. Darwin lovingly embraced Sharon’s three children, Joyce, Jay, and Tim, as his own. Later they had a son together, Justin.

Pa had a zest for life that was contagious. Whether he was out hunting in the great outdoors, meticulously reloading bullets, or crafting his signature homemade Kahlua and famous chip dip, he did it all with passion and skill. His quick wit and endless supply of jokes brightened everyone’s day and his pockets were never without a stash of lifesaver mints to share. He found solace in watching old Western movies and talking about the good ol’ days.

A public viewing will be held from 10:00am-10:45am, with his funeral service at 11:00am and the burial shortly after on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 88 West 800 North, Blanding Utah.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to funeral costs by contacting Jessica Roueche atjbergeman12@gmail.com