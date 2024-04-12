Elmo Town Council Readies For Summer Season

By Julie Johansen

The Elmo Town Council met on Tuesday, April 9 for their regularly scheduled April meeting. All council members and Mayor Randy Winn were in attendance.

Discussion was opened on the pending request of Macade Jensen of an Emery School Board property lease for motocross activity. Mayor Winn wanted to hear feelings of the council prior to a decision from the school board. The council had a few question such as water availability, roads to connect to the activity and places for recreation.

The next item was the concern for traffic signs that seem to be needing to be reinstalled, as well as the need for new signs at certain areas in the town.

A community service project is scheduled for April 24 at 5 p.m. The mayor has a list of things that need to be done for the town.

Council member Tara Augare, who serves on the Emery County Recreational Board, reported on their last meeting. She stated that the work on the new floor of the rec building has not started yet. She also announced an OHV ride on April 27 with the Castle Country OHV organization.

Mayor Winn reported that the Special Service District will be chipping Elmo Town roads this summer. The comment came from the council that there are several large cracks that probably need to be filled first.

Scheduling for the pickle ball and basketball courts, and baseball field were considered.

Town clerk, Gabrielle Brotherson, reminded the council that budget meetings are coming up in May and June. She asked them to be ready with their respective areas of responsibility to ensure that the budget could be adopted in June.