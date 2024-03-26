Dedicated Green River Group Set for Spring

The Green River Pirates track and field team is a small group, but they are ready to compete with the bigger schools. Led by senior Jenilee Keener, the defending two-time 1A state champion in javelin is joined with Mattie Meadows as the only two Lady Pirates.

Keener had a great showing at the Farm Bureau track meet at Carbon. Finishing in fourth place overall in Javelin out of 92 competitors. She also did well in shot put finishing fifth place out of 86 athletes.

The boys competing this year are Garrett Keener, Gabriel Quintana, Jose Quintana and Byron Roundy.