The Emery Soccer team is returning after a solid 6-2 record last season in their region. This year the region is doubled, adding more teams for a tougher chance at taking home the region title.

“It’s a good region, all teams will be well balanced,” said Head Coach Troy Winter.

This year’s captains for the spring season will be Rhett Winter, Landon Wagner and Mason Stewart. With five returning starters, the Spartans look to make an impact, and a run at a region and state title.