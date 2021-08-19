Defending Champs’ Tall Task

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After edging out Richfield by one point at state, the Spartans donned the crown in 2020. However, the throne will not be comfortable for the defending champion Spartans as the team overall has a lot to prove over the next three months.

Three runners from state, including two of the top four, graduated, leaving Emery with less experience than in years past. The Spartans will have returners Merritt Meccariello and Jess Christiansen, who each finished in the top 10 last year in the final race. Mason Stewart will be looking to take a big leap forward in his second year and Emery in general will need to foster its young talent early in an effort to defend its title.

“We have some really young [runners] that are really good,” head coach Kristy Guymon continued. “We’ve got to keep our young ones moving up. Jess is coming back really strong and Merritt as well.”

Emery will be battling once again in a tight region with Richfield and Carbon ready to overthrow the crown. The Wildcats were right there last year and will bring back nearly their complete team. The Dinos had more of a rebuilding year after taking state two years ago and are geared up and ready to roll in 2021. The Spartans’ hope is that they can contend for a region title and state championship once again. They will have to rely on the strength of their returners and the growth of the underclassmen.

On the girls’ side, Addie Lester, Kallee Cook and Daicee Ungerman will all be back to go along with a few freshman. Guymon expressed that she is still looking for girls to participate. “We need more numbers on the girls’ side. We are still recruiting.”

Canyon View will be a new face in the region on both sides since it is the first year the school will be part of the 3A classification. The Spartans have certainly been putting in the work as the war to defend their glory is quickly approaching.

“Those that have been showing up for the summer have been training and working hard. Their hard work will pay off,” concluded Guymon.