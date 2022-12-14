Defense Resets Lady Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

On Tuesday night, Carbon was back home looking to return to the win column against North Sanpete. The Dinos dominated the early going with an active defense that would accumulate 14 steals. Carbon went on a 20-9 run in the first before blanking the Hawks in the second, 15-0, to lead by 26 at the break. The Hawks came out with a lot of intensity in the second half, but Carbon withstood the pressure to win 60-32.

The Dinos played with a lot of poise in this one, choosing when to push the ball and when to pull it back. Amiah Timothy showed the expertise of well-season butcher, carving up the Hawk defense with ease. She would finish with 12 points and six assists, both-team highs, while only turning it over once. Due to her decision making and control of the offense, she was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game.

Seven other Dinos joined the scoring, including Jacie Jensen with 10 points, Tatum Tanner with nine, Haley Garrish with nine, Madi Orth with eight and Beverly Lancaster with seven. Garrish let her presence be felt down low with nine rebounds while Tanner pulled down seven and Orth grabbed six. Four different Dinos logged three steals each, including Timothy, Orth, Gracee Vasquez and Kennedy Williams.

Carbon (6-3) will gear up for another tournament this weekend. The Dinos will play Ogden (3-3) on Friday and Layton Christian Academy (7-2) on Saturday.