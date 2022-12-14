Second Half Troubles Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Like old prospectors, the Panthers headed to Eureka on Tuesday in search of a big score. Pinnacle was trying to rebound after suffering its first loss of the season.

The Black and Purple played with a lot of gusto to begin the game and worked its way to a 30-25 lead by the break. Unfortunately, scoring became difficult to sustain in the second half for the Panthers. They were held to just 13 points in the final two periods, which allowed Tintic to overtake Pinnacle 46-43 for the comeback win.

Jonathan Kessler led the Panthers with 13 points. He received help with seven points from Cole Barton and six points from Ryker Howell. Pinnacle (7-2) will now prepare for the Panther Winter Classic this weekend.