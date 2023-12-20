Deloy Keele

Deloy M. Keele, age 59, passed away peacefully in his home on December 12, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born January 7, 1964 in Ogden, Utah to Virgil Dale Keele, Sr. and Lillian Marie Holmes Keele. He was the last of nine children.

Deloy was a great cook which was his career for most of his life. He loved his dog Mia, pool cooking, motorcycle riding, football, “Go Cowboy’s”. He was known for his extensive Zippo lighter collection.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Deloy leaves behind five brothers, Virgil Dale, Jr., Kurtis Lyn, Fred Sam, Larry Dean, Vernon Holmes; sister, Nadine Faith Johnstun; daughter, Lacy Marie Pederson; son, Beau Foy; one granddaughter.

Preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Keele and Jody Ann Keele Renfrow.

Celebration of Life, January 6, 2023, 1:00 p.m., Tipsy Tavern on Carbonville Road. There will be a pool tournament in his memory. Come and meet his family and friends. Lunch will be provided along with laughter and tears.