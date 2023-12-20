Mr. William Rummel, 91 of Price, Utah peacefully left this earth with his loving family by his side. Born September, 26th, 1932 on the stairs at home, in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania.

Delivered by his sisters, the last of 10 children. He grew up on a farm working hard his whole life. After graduating high school, he was drafted as a paratrooper into the Korean War. He served 2 years active duty and 6 years in the reserves.

His first marriage gave him 2 daughters, later divorced. He obtained a mechanical engineering degree, which served him well, as he went on to marry the love of his life, Cathy, who blessed him instantly with 2 daughters and 2 sons! They had 1 more daughter together for a total of 7 kids! He was a man of many words and so much wisdom! He was a musical enthusiast and you would often find him playing his violin or harmonica, we all enjoyed listening to him play.

Bill spent many years working and playing in Carbon County. A work accident took his leg at the age of 55, yet he did not let that stop him. Every few years, he would have to give us a scare! He retired from Joy and enjoyed many years of camping and cards with his favorite in laws Lorena (Mike) Kupetz. He was a man of great faith and carried that with him to the end.

We would like to send an extra thank you to CNS and a heartfelt thank you to his Abby, for her tender care.

Survived by his loving wife, Cathy. Children: Carla (Steve) Gifford, Cathy Jo Richens, Mark Rummel, Joe (Terri) Rummel, Teri (Jack) Conrad, Amanda (Steven) Bruggeman. Grandchildren: Becky Kaspereck, Lance Richens, Stephanie (Curtis) Huitt, Kayla (Dakota) McArthur, Andrea Roberts, Elizabeth & Grace Davis, Jex & Ricki Rummel, Christopher (Shantel) Rummel, John Rummel, Morgan (Scott) Gibson, Jaclyn Byrge, & Alijah Rummel. 11 Great grandchildren. Many Nieces, Nephews & Dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Bertha Rummel. Michael Rummel (Infant son), Willa Davis (Daughter), Rebecca lssacson Rummel (Granddaughter) and all 9 of his siblings.

We will miss him dearly and keep his memories alive in our hearts! Until we meet again, “Keep it between the ditches.”

No services per his wishes.