Dennavor Hatt Price

NEPHI/GREEN RIVER – Dennavor (Denny) Hatt Price, age 93, passed of natural causes on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Nephi, Utah where she was in an assisted living home. She was born on October 2, 1927, to Frank Joshua and Ruby Curtis Hatt in Torrey, Utah. She married Paul LewMar Price of Richfield/Provo, Utah on November 21, 1953, and later solemnized in the Monticello, Utah LDS temple on July 2, 1998.

Mom lived most of her life in Green River, Utah where her family moved from Wayne County when her father purchased a ranch on the San Rafael Swell and raised alfalfa and cattle. As a child living in Caineville, Utah, she was baptized in a ditch running near her home and was very disappoint the learn the baby bear she and her younger brother ReyLloyd caught was actually a baby skunk. Grandma Hatt spent a lot of time trying to deodorize the two before they could come into the house.

She served a mission in the Kansas City Independence mission in 1950. She met her husband at a dance at Fish Lake lodge and both happened to be working at Dugway Proving Grounds where they continued their courtship while working at this military base near Tooele, Utah. She also worked at the Green River USAF Missile Launch Complex as a secretary, but most of her time was spent being a wonderful mother to her four children. Her missionary training allowed her to teach many important gospel principles to her children who have remained active in the LDS church to this day.

For many years, she was a Webelos primary teacher and helped many a young boy memorize the 13 Articles of Faith and taught them to tie all the knots they needed to know to move from primary into the Mutual Improvement Association (MIA – now called Young Men’s Program) and from Webelos into the Boy Scouts program.

She is survived by three of her four children including Kevin Paul Price (Melinda) of Lawrence, Kansas, Robyn Roxane (Price) Seguine (Steven) of Orem, Utah and Cammie Gaye Young (Dana Clay) of Nephi, Utah. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Edward (Ted) Fowler Harris, aunt-in-law Barabra Bradford and eight grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul LewMar Price, son Buff Tyler Price, her parents Frank Joshua and Ruby Curtis Hatt, her father-in-law John LewMar and mother-in-law Jennie Stewart Price, her brother Marion Curtis (Buff) Hatt, brother Vail Frank Hatt and sister-in-law Betsy Thomson Hatt, sister LuDeal Hatt Williams and brother-in-law Dyle Williams and niece Cozette Williams Shirts, brother ReyLloyd Hatt, sister-in-law LuJuan Duncan Hatt, and brother-in-law Garth Stewart Price and sister-in-law Helen Anderson Price, and niece Kristen Price and her sister-in-law Diane Price Harris.

A family prayer will be held at the Green River, LDS church a 9:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held for Dennavor on, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Elgin Cemetery. The cemetery is located on Hastings Rd, Green River, Utah 84525. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Services for Dennavor are in the care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale where condolences may be left by going to www.fausettmortuary.com

The picture of mom that we share is of her as a young woman in the prime of her life and as we expect to see her when it is our turn to cross over to the next life.