Emery Continues to Roll

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans hosted Uintah on Tuesday, looking for their third straight win to start the season. On the other hand, the Utes were searching to get in the win column.

With extra motivation from both sides, the match began with a spirited first set. Emery and Uintah battled until the end, but the Spartans came out on top 25-23. The Spartans continued that momentum and steamrolled the Utes in the second set 25-16.

With their backs against the wall, the Utes finally found the edge in the third set, 26-24. That is all that the room Emery would allow as the Spartans dominated the fourth set, 25-15, to win their third straight contest.