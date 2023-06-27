Derek Short, of St. George, Bear Lake and Orangeville, Utah, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023. Derek was born in Hartlepool, England, on June 24, 1937, to Stanley and Elaine Short.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved playing tennis, hiking, kayaking, and exploring ATV trails. Derek was a brick mason for years then a brick estimator. He built many LDS ward-houses, key Salt Lake City landmarks, and helped build the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawaii. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Tanya, his boys Jeff (Lee) and Darren (Teresa), step children Natasha Wagoner (Matt), Sheila Ewell (Adam), Patrick (Shawnelle), and Easton. Grandchildren, Aaron, Mikael, Austin, Meghan, step-grandchildren, Talya, Daxton, Malone, Landon, Tawny, Marin, Beckham, Autumn, Axel, Jaxson, Cameron, and Spencer, as well as his brothers Raymond (Margaret), Stanley (Julie), Melvin (Vickie) and sisters Elaine (Steve), Maureen (George), Valerie (Drew), as well as loving nephews, nieces, and many dear friends. Derek is reunited with his late wife Connie and son Kirk.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 4:00 p.m. on July 21st, at Mountain View Mortuary in Cottonwood Heights.