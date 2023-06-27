Locals Shine at National Junior High School Rodeo

By Angela Fox

The National Junior High School Rodeo was hosted in Perry, Georgia June 18-24. Youth in grades fifth through eighth from the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia competed. Four athletes from Carbon and Emery counties participated at the national level.

Wyatt Fox, Utah’s junior high light rifle champion, made his second appearance at nationals in the .22 light rifle event. While he was in Georgia, he got

to practice with his Utah teammates, make new friends and compete against 125 qualifiers from around the world.

The long go was held on Tuesday, where Fox place third. On Wednesday, the top 20 shooters came back to shoot in the short go. Fox shot a go round, which bumped him to second place and earned him the title of Light Rifle Reserve Champion.

Kamz Rich had a great experience! He covered all of his stock. With a nice bareback ride in the short go, Rich placed fourth, which helped him place sixth in the world standings overall. He placed down the line in bulls.

Hayden Tonc competed in the light rifle. He shot well in the long go and made the short go. Overall, he placed 13th out of the 125 shooters from all over the world.

Brodee Ring, a 13-year-old eighth grader, covered both his bulls in the first and second go. These two rides put him in 45th place overall in bull riding.

These athletes are extremely thankful for the unforgettable opportunity, their sponsors and everyone in their communities who has supported them along the way.