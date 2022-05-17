Desert Rivers Credit Union Hosts Grand Re-Opening

Green River residents were invited to the grand re-opening of the local Desert Rivers Credit Union branch on Friday. The event was in conjunction with the Emery County Business Chamber, which brought its iconic gold scissors for a ribbon cutting.

The Green River branch is one of four Desert Rivers Credit Union locations with others in Moab, Monticello and Blanding. Formerly known as Grand County Credit Union, the business has been serving its communities for over 60 years. The credit union was established to provide more affordable loans and a better return on savings for its members.

In Green River, Desert Rivers is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The branch is located at 45 West Main Street and offers traditional credit union services to the Green River community.

“The Emery County Business Chamber wishes you much success as you continue to serve Green River residents,” the chamber shared.