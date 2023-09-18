DeWayne Ben Johnson

HUNTINGTON – DaWayne, age 64, passed away on September 13, 2023. He was born in Provo, Utah on May 19, 1959 to Ben Alfred Johnson and Laura Darlene Hansen Johnson. He was raised in Orem Utah and attended Orem Schools. Raised on a farm, he loved animals and learned to be a hard worker. He was a semi truck driver for many years after moving to Huntington, Utah in about 1990.

He is survived by his children, Stefani Sume of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Daniel (Kaylee) Johnson of Huntington, Dylan Johnson of Wellington. He is also survived by his siblings, Calene Johnson of Provo, Yolanda (Timothy) Thompson of Huntington, Olin Johnson of Cedar City, Troy Johnson of Provo, and parents Ben and Jorma Johnson of Huntington. Also survived by his grandchildren, Kolby, Kiley and Aycen, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah.

Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of DaWayne at www.fausettmortuaryutah.com.