Juab Continues to Top Region 12

The Emery Spartans welcomed the other teams of Region 12 golf to their home turf when Millsite played host on Thursday afternoon.

Juab continued its practiced swinging, earning the top spot with a team score of 313. Following closely, Richfield came in second at 315 and Carbon earned third at 321. Delta (329), Emery (330), Canyon View (340) and Manti (359) followed.

Carbon’s top scorer for the day was Dayton King at 71. Rydge Butler followed with 77, Kyler Clark with 86 and Cole Callahan earned 87. Jack Hedin scored 90 for the Dinos, followed by Sam Madrid (97), Cameron Vasquez (98) and Kolten Wilkinson (114).

For the Spartans, Dempsey Toomer earned the best score with 80. Toomer was joined by fellow Spartans Joey Leonard and Alex Hansen, who both earned 83, and Champ Justice with 84. Kade Larsen earned 86, Turner Stoker came in with 87 and Kage VanWagoner earned 94. Finally, Lincoln Perez rounded out the scoring for Emery at 105.

Up next, Region 12 will gather at Cedar Ridge on Sept. 20.