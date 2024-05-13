Diane Christensen Gladman

Sept. 21, 1943 – Dec. 15, 2023

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and wife passed away on Dec. 15, 2023 after fighting valiantly from breast cancer, lung cancer and rectal cancer. She never wanted to burden her illnesses with her family and stayed positive until the very end. Diane graduated from Carbon County High School at which time she married Navor T. Valdez. They had three daughters, Peni, Myrla and Felicia. Diane later married David I. Gladman and lived in Caldwell, Idaho. Diane was a Medical Records Supervisor in Las Vegas, Nevada and Bountiful, Utah before retiring to Idaho. She was very well respected by all of those who worked with her. They loved her sense of humor and appreciated her willingness to support them in their jobs. Diane received many commendations during her career. Diane loved to travel and had the opportunity in her 42 years of marriage to David to travel around the world. Her favorite way to travel was by cruise ship. Her and David had the great adventure of cruising to the Mexican Riviera for her 80th birthday with her daughter Felicia and her husband Greg a month before she died. Diane had two special children named after her. A niece Jessica Diane and grand-daughter Amanda Diane. She loved to point that out to her family. Diane was loved so very much by her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. Her 3 daughters gave her 11 grand-children and 23 great-grandchildren. She has left a hole in the hearts of our family and is greatly missed. Diane is survived by her husband David, daughters Peni Valdez Dean (Michael), Felicia Cassell (Greg), brother’s Gail and Rodney (Becky), sister Lorraine Rowley (Richard), many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter Myrla Abbott, grand-daughters Lauren and Jillian, brother Myrlen Howard Jr. , mother Irene and father Myrlen Howard Christensen. There will be a graveside service at the Price Cemetery May 18 at noon. After which we will have a family reunion to celebrate in honor of our mother even though she didn’t want a fuss. We miss you so much Mom, love Peni and Felicia. Give Myrla, Jilly and Lauren a hug for us.