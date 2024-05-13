Emery School Board Hears Completion Dates for New Emery High School

By Julie Johansen



The Emery School Board met on Wednesday, May 8 at Bookcliff Elementary in Green River. They first heard from Trent Huntsman of Westland Construction, who stated that the completion date is still scheduled for August 2 of this year. The classrooms are getting carpets and ceiling tiles as they are being readied for supplies to be moved in. The auxiliary gym had baskets, lights, speakers and scoreboards. The weight room should be ready for use by June 1. Asbestos abatement should begin about May 27 on the old building so that demolition can begin.

Doug Mecham, Secondary Supervisor, then presented the Health Education reassurances required by the Utah School Board and assured the board that the secondary teachers are using the approved curriculum. He also gave the status of the counselors in the district as they address the social/emotional issues and help students apply for and receive scholarships.

The consent agenda was approved, including the following names for hire: Greg Parsons-teacher Bookcliff, also assistant Volleyball Green River High, Brittany Harsberger-teacher Bookcliff, Heidi Verdi-Cottonwood Elementary, Corbin Healy-registration/counseling secretary Emery High, Tyler Tuttle-head custodian at Emery High, Anya LeRoy-assistant drill coach at Emery High, Novalee LeRoy-assistant drill for Emery, Abbie Christiansen-assistant girls’ soccer coach, Emery High, Abby Hansen-assistant volleyball coach at Emery High, Shelby Payne-assistant volleyball at Emery High, Trisha Jensen-assistant volleyball coach at Emery High, Yessenia Hernandez-assistant cheer at Green River High and Lowell Morris-volleyball at Canyon View Middle School.

Liz Peyton of Shaw Renewable Investments presented the District a check for $200,000, which had been promised in 2017 from Castle and Horn Shadow Solar. These funds will be used for Robotics and other STEM programs.

A Trust Lands fund amendment from San Rafael Middle School, which changed the funds from an aide to being used for reading materials, was approved. The aide was funded by Title IV funds. The Schools Trust Land plans presented by Doug Mecham and JR Jones were approved by the board.

Gaylene Erwin, Principal at Bookcliff Elementary, told the board their vision is to have everyone reading on grade level. She also explained that 60% of their students speak two languages but do not read two languages. This is a long-term goal to accomplish by the school. She said the collaboration of the teachers is phenomenal, though attendance is a factor that limits success.

Mr.Mecham, Yvonne Jensen, Kacey Fluckey, Jenny Gagon, and the Board President spoke their appreciation for the service and leadership to Superintendent Ryan Maughan.