Spring Glen and South Jordan, UT – After beating prostate and bladder cancer and fighting pancreatic cancer with courage, dignity and humor, Dick Fazzio suffered a debilitating stroke on April 12, and died on May 13 at the age of 76.

Dick was born September 11, 1946, in Price, Utah to Ronald A. and Faye M. Fazzio. He grew up on the Fazzio family-owned Blue Hill Dairy in Spring Glen, learning the value of hard work.

He was educated at Notre Dame High School, graduating in 1964; College of Eastern Utah; The University of Utah, where he affiliated with Theta Tau engineering fraternity; and Utah Technical College (now Salt Lake Community College), where his team earned the school’s first and only letter in intramural football.

Dick married his college sweetheart Steffeny Johnson on July 15, 1966, in Price. They moved to Salt Lake City to attend the University of Utah and have lived in the Salt Lake Valley for 57 years.

He worked in the diesel industry for over 50 years, beginning with R.A. Fazzio and Sons, Inc. Later he worked for D & D Diesel, eventually buying the company and changing the name to Fazzio’s D & D Diesel. He served on the Salt Lake Community College Heavy Duty Diesel PAC for 25 years, two as chair. After closing the company, he became the Service Manager for Mt. West Truck Center. He retired in 2013 to the good life of reruns and “honey dos.”

Dick and Steff traveled to Europe several times, and for their 50th anniversary, they celebrated in Cuba. In 2018 They decided they wanted to see more of this country and bought a small motorhome—big enough for the two of them and their mini dachshunds—and began visiting our National Parks and Monuments.

Dick enjoyed spending time with family traveling, boating and waterskiing, snowboarding, and riding his Harleys. He came to love “the beautiful game,” playing soccer for the West Jordan Men’s Team, and coaching recreation and competition soccer. He loved music, especially playing the guitar and singing, and the good times had with his like-minded buddies at their weekly Guitar Jam.

Dick is survived by his wife, Steffeny, and three sons Richard Cameron, David Sean (Jenn), Jeffrey Brian (Vinnie) Fazzio-Lawrence, and honorary son Shannon Atkinson, as well as five grandsons and one granddaughter. He is also survived by his siblings: Linda Baxter, Ron Fazzio, Bob (Cheryl) Fazzio, Dorothy Fazzio, Cheri (Brad) Cosner, and brother-in-law Kris (Tami) Johnson, seven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Mike Baxter, nephew Michael Baxter, sister-in-law Sheri Fazzio.

The family thanks the many compassionate and dedicated doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who cared for Dick in five hospitals in two states and in his home. They were all, without exception, remarkable.

As per his wishes Dick was cremated. He lived a great life and doesn’t want any tears shed for him. He wants friends and family to come together, laugh, share stories, and have a good time. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Lone Peak Park Indoor Pavilion, 10140 S. 700 E, Sandy, Utah from 6:30 to 9:00 pm.