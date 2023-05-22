Tire Buster’s Named Business of the Month

Photo Courtesy of Barbie Haeck

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce named Tire Buster’s of Price as its business spotlight for May. The recognition was presented to the business by Lisa Mortenson, the chamber’s board president, on May 18.

Tire Buster’s has two successful locations on the Wasatch Front, including American Fork and Payson. As the company was looking to expand, it set its sights on Price for a third location.

Formerly Grako’s Tire Pros, Tire Buster’s purchased the business last year. The company recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in early May, inviting the entire community to enjoy food, fun and giveaways.

Customers at Tire Buster’s can expect complete automotive repair and service at the Price location. That includes preventative service, diagnostics, repairs and routine maintenance. The business also has a large tire showroom that customers are welcome to pursue.

Tire Buster’s of Price is located at 280 East Main Street and can be contacted at (435) 637-6100. The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.