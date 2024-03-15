Dino Baseball Receives First Region Win

The Carbon Dinos traveled to face the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday for their first region matchup of the year. The Dino bats were out early, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. The Hawks would also score four in the third, making the score 8-4 in favor of the Dinos.

The Hawks would get a few runs in the top of seven, closing the gap to just one. Carbon stayed composed and closed out the game with the victory, 8-7. Paxton Falk pitched for two innings, ending with five strikeouts in 43 pitches. Maizen Prichard also pitched two innings, with four strikeouts in the game, throwing the ball 38 times.

Jace Barlow would get the first home run of the season for the Dino squad. He would also get on base with a walk, two RBIs, a stolen base, two hits and two runs scored. Peyton Molinar hit for a double, scoring two RBIs and getting on base with a walk as well.

Rydge Butler had a double in the game, with two runs batted in. Maizen Prichard was walked, had a stolen base, two hits and scored two runs for the Dinos. Logan Bennett had a couple hits in the game and Cameron Vasquez would get on base twice from being hit by the pitch.

Next up the Dinos will participate in the Pine View Tournament this weekend. They will face some 4A and 5A teams including the Murray Spartans, the Highland Rams, the Idaho Falls Tigers and the hometown team, Pine View Panthers.