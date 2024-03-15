Trails Grant Available Through the Emery County Travel Bureau and Emery Trails Committee

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau and Emery County Trails Committee is excited to share that there is funding available for the 2024 Emery County Trails Grant (formerly known as the Swell Trails Grant).

Since its inception, this grant opportunity has funded projects through the community such as the Green River River Enhancement, Huntington Walking Trail, Equestrian trail improvements, and Pearl Baker Park and Outdoor Classroom.

“The Swell Trails Grant has been critical to the development of Pearl Baker Park in Green River,” said Maria Sykes, Director of Epicenter. “Not only has the grant purchased necessary project materials, but it’s also allowed us to leverage additional funds from the state and private sources.”

Rod Player, a member of Back Country Horsemen, said: “Using funds provided through the Emery County Trails Grant the San Rafael Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of Utah have completed the following projects: constructed and repaired several bridges on non-motorized trails. Constructed corrals at the Swinging Bridge Equestrian Campground; placed several tie rails at trailheads on lands managed by Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM); provided large boulders to the BLM for use as barriers in recreation areas, and maintained dozens of miles of non-motorized trails.”

The mission of the Swell Trails Grant is to assist in the development of recreational opportunities to improve the community and visitor experience. The Emery County Trails Grants is funded by Emery County Travel Bureau (ECTB). The grant is a 50/50 matching grant and applicants may request up to $15,000.

Applications are now open and are due by April 1, 2024. If you have an idea for a project or would like more information, please email travel@emery.utah.gov.