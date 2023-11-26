Dino Cheer Ready to Compete

Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

After injuries sidelined the Dinos from last year’s competition season, the team is ready to bring the heat this season. The wintertime brings about the busiest time for the cheerleaders as they work to support school teams while preparing for the competition season.

“Carbon cheers at all home events and we have a game almost every night the week before our competition, so this is a challenge because of how exhausting it can be for our team,” head coach Chloe Pritt explained. However, she has confidence that the squad will be ready for the competition season. “They are very talented and work hard, so they will do just fine.”

This year’s squad features a full roster, including a group of seniors that have been on the team since they were freshman. Pritt said that the upperclassman have stepped up this year and assumed their leadership roles with grace. “Really, all of our returners have showed amazing leadership and improvements,” Pritt said.

The underclassmen have flourished under the leadership, Pritt explained. “Our freshmen, sophomores and juniors are all extremely talented,” she said. “They have all progressed a lot in a short amount of time.”

As the team prepares for the region and state competitions, Pritt said the Dinos have been focusing on improving their tumbling skills. “We have a wide variety of skills and they have worked really hard to improve those skills through additional outside classes in the community,” she said.

With the extra training, the team’s goal for the year is to perform well at both the region and state competitions, all while supporting the school’s many athletes.