Small But Mighty

Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Panthers return this year with only seven players on the roster. Kaydence Romero (Jr.), Madison Sasser (Sr.), Jostyn McLean (Jr.), Carolina Vasquez (Jr.) and Heather Kerr (Jr.) are all returning from last year. Two freshmen round out the squad with Jazmyne Mullis and Evey Rodriguez.

Heather Kerr, Pinnacle’s center, led the team last year in points per game, field goal percentage, blocks per game and overall rebounds. Jostyn McLean, power forward, led the team in rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.

The Panthers went 0-8 in region play last year and 3-19 for the season, which they look to improve upon this year. They will have some tough competition in last year’s region leaders Monument Valley (8-0) and the team they fell to in the playoffs, Whitehorse (6-2).

With such a small roster, and a young one as well, the Lady Panthers will be getting a large number of minutes per game. With more minutes, the players will be gaining plenty of experience on the court.