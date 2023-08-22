Dino Seniors to Lead the Charge

ETV News Stock Photo

A strong senior class looks to lead the Lady Dinos far this year as the team returns for the 2023 season. After making it to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs last year, the team has high goals.

Returning seniors include Amiah Timothy, Emma Bowman, Ada Bradford, Bailey Johnson, Allie Smith and Kenzie Morgan. Bowman has proven to be a true leader as she has started/played every game of her Carbon career.

While the team is young with many incoming freshmen and sophomores, the Lady Dinos will learn from an experienced upper class. With a growing team, the young players will see varsity playing time this year as they learn and grow.

Despite a young team, Carbon has set its sights on a region title as well as a heavy push in the state tournament.

Head coaches Cynthia Lancaster and Amber Smith explained that the team practices hard not only during the season, but year-round. The team ramped up in the summer and is looking to build on its successful 2022 campaign.

Carbon is riding a high from last year as the team went 14-4 to go along with a #4 RPI ranking and a #5 ranking in the state. However, the team realizes that they will face tough opponents this season.

“We have a very challenging region,” said Lancaster.

The team expects Canyon View and Manti to be tough competitors again this season. Last year, Canyon View was ranked #2 in the state tournament and Manti was #5. The Dinos will be out for revenge as Manti handed them a season-ending loss last year during the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

The Carbon/Emery rivalry will also continue this season as the teams clash in Price on Sept. 7. The Dinos will then look to cap off region play with a rivalry matchup in Castle Dale on Oct. 3.