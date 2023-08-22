Dinos Ready for a Breakthrough

A busy off-season has helped prepare the Dinos for what could be a breakthrough season on the course. Head coach Robbi Etzel leads the team of eager golfers who have been preparing all summer.

“Our players have definitely branched out and started to play in more competitive tournaments across the state,” Etzel said. “This is a major focus of ours as tournament play in the off season prepares our athletes for those region matches that begin in the fall.”

With several returning athletes and multiple new additions to the team, Etzel feels that this “much-needed depth” helps Carbon be Region 12 and 3A State contenders.

“The entire team is in the midst of a breakthrough season,” explained Etzel. “Each and every player has improved immensely over the last year and the newest additions to the team only make us that much stronger.”

Consistently, Richfield has been a challenge for the Dinos, and the Wildcats have already shown their strength this year as they lead the region in points after the three opening rounds.

“They always seem to have numerous athletes that can all shoot in the 70s and low 80s; however, we feel like we are in a great position to compete against them in the coming season,” Etzel said.

Though aware of the challenges that arise from tough opponents and unfamiliarity with new courses, Etzel believes that the team has what it takes to bring home a Region 12 title and a state championship. But to do that, the Dinos will have to work together.

“Golf is often thought of as an individual sport; yet, a winning golf team must be comprised of eight golfers who support one another,” concluded Etzel. That support is key in fostering an environment where we not only want to win, but we want to win as a team.”