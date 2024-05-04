Dino Soccer Advance to Quartefinals

The #4 ranked Carbon Dinos hosted the #13 ranked Union Cougars on Tuesday evening for the second-round matchup in the state tournament. The Dinos would come out strong keeping the pressure on the Cougars for the majority of the game.

Carbon scored two goals in the first half and tacked on one more in the second half. Union would squeak in a goal in the last minutes of the game, but the Dinos lead was enough to get them the victory.

Tyler Morris had a great game, scoring two goals and an assist for the Dino squad. Case Griffeth would score the other goal in the game for the home team. Sam Dart and Edwin Acosta-Sanchez both would finish the game with an assist.

The boys will now advance to the quarterfinals against the #5 ranked Juab Wasps. The game will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 1:00 PM at the Utah State University Eastern field.