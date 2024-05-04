Spartan Soccer Rallies in Second Half

The Emery Spartans traveled to Nephi to face the #5 ranked Juab Wasps in the second round of the state tournament. The Wasps were relentless in the first half, scoring three goals against Emery.

The Spartans were down, but not out as Carson Childs would find the back of the net on two separate occasions, being assisted by Seth Winter and Rhett Winter. With the score 2-3, there just wasn’t enough time to complete the comeback, in a valiant effort by the Emery Spartans. Their season comes to an end. The boys worked hard this spring, putting in a great amount of effort that should be recognized.