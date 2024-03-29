Dino Soccer Gets the Win Over Emery *Photo Galleries*

The Emery Spartans traveled to Price to face the Carbon Dinos for their first meeting of the season on Wednesday. Carbon started off well, scoring three goals in the first half. They would close out the game, scoring one more, getting the region win, 4-0.

Cannon Mortensen was solid defensively, ending with a shutout in the match. Tyler Morris, Logan McEvoy, Sam Dart and Connor Cunningham all contributed offensively, each scoring a goal. Case Griffeth, Mason Engar and Edwin Acosta-Sanchez all played great team ball, each ending with an assist.

Both teams will face regional opponents, scheduled for March 29. The Spartans face the North Sanpete Hawks next, for their second meeting, winning the first, 2-0. Carbon will travel to Canyon View, for their first meeting of the year.

Photos Courtesy of James Huggard