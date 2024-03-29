Lady Spartans with Two Blow-Out Wins

The Emery softball team played two region opponents back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday. First off, they traveled to Delta for their first meeting of the year. The Lady Spartans closed out the game in four innings with a massive win, 19-2.

Katelyn Nielson was making excellent contact with the ball, earning a home run, a triple, three runs batted in, two runs scored and a stolen base. Elli Stoker also had a home run in the game, along with four RBIs and a run scored.

Shannon Johnson had a triple in the game, with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Tailynn Michey was hitting consistent with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Bailey Luke finished with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Kali Jensen went three for four, scoring three RBIs, along with two runs scored. Brooklyn Ekker was on the mound for the entire game, allowing two hits, two runs and finishing with six strikeouts. She would also have two runs scored in the game.

In the next game, Emery traveled to Cedar City to face the Lady Falcons. The game was pretty close throughout, until the Lady Spartans had a massive sixth inning, with 10 runs scored. The finals score was 15-1, giving the team their third straight victory with the mercy rule.

Ekker went three for four, with a home run in the contest. She would also have two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Nielson continued with successful batting, with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

Aleeyah Cowley had two RBIs in the game, along with a run scored and a stolen base, as well as Elli Stoker with two RBIs and a run scored. Rheagan Rhoten and Morgan Luke would round out the RBIs in the game, with one each. Elly Stilson would score two runs as well, as the Lady Spartans completed another dominant win.

They face the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday at home, which will be broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports.