Dino Soccer Handed Second Loss from Templars *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon soccer team traveled to Manti to face the undefeated Templars. The Templars have had a nearly perfect season this year. They have scored 42 goals and have only allowed one single goal in their 11 games played.

The first meeting of the two teams ended in a 4-0 victory for the Templars. This time around, it ended at 2-0, in favor of Manti. They get the series sweep against the 10-2 Carbon Dinos.

The Dinos have had a very impressive year as well, with their only losses of the season coming from Manti. With the state tournament right around the corner. The Dinos will have a first-round bye.

The second round will start on May 1, at their home field. Before that, there is one more big game this season against crosstown rivals, the Emery Spartans, on Friday.