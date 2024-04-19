Carbon Softball Takes Down #2 Ranked 3A Team

The Morgan Trojans traveled to Price on Wednesday afternoon. Morgan sits at number two in the RPI rankings, with the Emery Lady Spartans sitting at number one.

The Carbon bats were hitting off the opposing pitcher well, with five runs scored in the first two innings. The Trojans would get on the board in the third, scoring two runs. The Lady Dinos continued to put up runs in the next couple innings, with the score at 8-2, going into the sixth inning.

Morgan had a nice inning, avoiding the mercy rule by scoring three runs in the sixth. Carbon answered back with two more runs of their own, eventually solidifying a big win over a tough opponent, 10-5.

Brailee Peterson had a solid game, batting .500, with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Adri Abeyta went three for four on the day, scoring two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored. Sage Vea went two for three, with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Kylan Sorenson had an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored for the Lady Dinos. Taylor Secor and Brielle Sandoval also had a runner batted in for each of the athletes. Danica Adams pitched all seven innings for Carbon, ending the night with four strikeouts.

The team will play again on Friday, facing the Manti Templars on the road. The Templars are 6-5 in the region, as they look to get on the top half of the region 12 rankings.