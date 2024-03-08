Dino Soccer Has Successful Debut *Photo Gallery*

After the first game was cancelled due to weather issues, the Dino soccer team made the North Sanpete Hawks their season debut on Thursday.

Carbon had a great first half, scoring three goals, as they held their opponent to zero at the break. The Hawks would find the goal in the second, scoring one for North Sanpete. Carbon would match them, scoring one more, as the game would end with a score 4-1.

The Dinos had a successful season opener, with some solid play from Tyler Morris and Logan McEvoy, who both scored two goals apiece for the home team. McEvoy, Drake Chappell and Luke Brady all had an assist in the game as well.

Next up for the Dinos, they travel to face Juab to compete against the Wasps on Wednesday. Juab sits at 1-1 in the early season.