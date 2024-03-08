Emery Soccer Falls in Season Opener *Photo Gallery*

Photos Courtesy of James Huggard

The Emery Spartans soccer team were set to face the Rabbits on Thursday in Delta. The Rabbits lost their first game and the Spartans had a cancellation due to weather issues, making this their first game of the season.

The Spartans struggled to score against the Rabbits, going scoreless in the first half, as Delta would find the goal once. In the second half, it was a similar story, but the Rabbits would score two to finish out the game. The final score ended at 3-0, as Emery fell on the road in their season opener.

They look to bounce back on their home turf next against the tough Manti Templars. Manti ended last year with a record of 13-4 and sits at 2-0 early in the season. The game will be on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. in Emery.