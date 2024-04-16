Dino Soccer Score 10 Goals Over Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Richfield Wildcats on Friday night for their second meeting this season. Richfield struggled defensively as Carbon would score six goals in the first half and four more in the second half.

Case Griffeth led the team in goals, with three big scores for the game, bringing him to five total on the year. Tyler Morris had a great all-around game, scoring two goals and three assists. Morris now has 10 goals in the season. Connor Cunningham improved to six goals on the season, as he scored two against the Wildcats.

Logan McEvoy was the epitome of a teammate, with four assists in the game, along with his seventh goal of the year. Luke Brady recorded his sixth goal and fifth assist of the year, while Mason Engar also had a goal and Sam Dart brought an assist.

The dominant win improves the Dinos soccer squad to 10 wins and only one loss this year. The one loss came from the Manti Templars, who they will be meeting on Wednesday. The Templars are a perfect 10-0 this season, and have allowed only one goal this year. The Dinos will have their work cut out for them against the region leader.

This means Carbon has two games left before the state tournament; the next against the stout Manti Templars, then on Friday, they see the crosstown rivals in Castle Dale.