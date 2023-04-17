Dino Sterling Scholars Highlighted by School Board

The Carbon High School (CHS) Sterling Scholars were highlighted by the Carbon School Board for their outstanding showing at the 2023 event.

The competition this year was hosted on March 27 at Grand High School. A number of the scholars were present at the meeting, joined by their advisors, Lesley Davis and Gail Scoville. It was stated that they did amazing and represented the school well.

Those present were Bryton Blake (dance), Gracie Oveson (skilled and technical education), Brenden Bryner (music), Elizabeth Blackburn (social science) and Hannah Ludington (world languages).

Eight out of 14 of the competitors took first place and there were four runners up. The school board thanked Scoville and Davis for their efforts and congratulated the students on their accomplishments.