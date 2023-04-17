Price City Supports Annual Graduation Spectacular

Jared and Paige Haddock visited the Price City Council last week to request the annual contribution from the city of $500 for Graduation Spectacular. Each year, this event is hosted on graduation night and was designed as a safe celebration for those that have graduated from high school.

It was explained that Grad Spec was created following tragic accidents that would occur on graduation night. Since then, there was a need to show the youth that there could be other types of activities and fun.

The Haddocks explained that they try to bring in a sizable budget in order to give the graduating students a plethora of activities throughout the evening. Typically, hundreds attend the event and it was stated that the Carbon County Event Center is a great place to host it.

Mayor Mike Kourianos asked how else the city could support the event, stating that he has seen the benefits of it and that it is something that he wants to continue. From there, the possibility of volunteering was discussed. Councilman Rick Davis suggested that the Haddocks identify the area in which the volunteers are needed.

It was said that not only giving the contribution amount, but some of their team, would allow the teens that are attending an opportunity to get to know some of the local leadership. The council then discussed the sense of security that Grad Spec gives to parents and teens, as there is a safe place to be on graduation night.

With that said, the council approved the annual contribution amount of $500, which was already budgeted.