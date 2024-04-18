Dino Volleyball Falls to Hawks

The Carbon Dinos faced the North Sanpete Hawks on April 11 in Mt. Pleasant for their second region game of the year. The Dino squad had a close first set, ending in a 25-21 score. They couldn’t get the momentum going on their side as they fell in the next two sets as the Hawks claimed the victory.

Charles Tima had a nice all-around showing with two aces, two blocks, two kills and six digs. Kyler Orth finished with six kills and a block. Alexis Bueno did well setting up his team, with six assists on the night. Jack Hedin finished his night with four digs, a block and three kills. Zeke Willson had four blocks on the night and a kill.

The Dinos squad met the Juan Diego Soaring Eagles on Tuesday for their first meeting of the year with the region opponent. Juan Diego is 1-0, with a win over Judge Memorial. Next, they will be competing in a tournament at the North Sanpete Varsity Invitational this weekend, facing Freedom Prep, Salt Lake Academy and the hometown Hawks.