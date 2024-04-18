Multiple EHS Students Receive Leadership Scholarships to USU Eastern

Emery County School District Press Release

Congratulations to EHS seniors Chloe Wagner, Derick Jensen, Taya Cowley, Kylee Willis and Breshian Deabenderfer! Each one of them were awarded a Leadership Scholarship Position through Utah State University. Each of them will begin their education at Utah State University Eastern.

Chloe Wagner, Derick Jensen and Taya Cowley each received the Ambassador Scholarship which covers four years of full tuition!

Kylee Willis received the Resident Advisor Scholarship which covers housing, a meal plan and she will be given a monthly stipend. Kylee will receive this in addition to her academic scholarship.

Breshian Deabenderfer and Taya Cowley both received a peer mentor position through Aggies Elevated! Both Breshian and Taya will receive an hourly rate which can go towards tuition or housing if needed.

Congratulations to all of our recipients of the Leadership Scholarships!