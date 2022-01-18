Dinos and Falcons Decided Late *Photo Gallery*

After a big win in Moab on Wednesday, the Dinos returned home to face Canyon View. Carbon looked like a different team, creating opportunities off of turnovers and pushing the ball down the court.

The Dinos closed off the first quarter with a 7-0 run to go up 20-13. The Falcons battled back in the second, but once more Carbon made a final attack and went into halftime with a 36-29 advantage.

Canyon View found some mojo in the second half and ripped off a 12-2 run to take its first lead of the game. The Dinos tied it up going into the fourth, but Canyon View was not finished. The Falcons jumped out in front and went up as much as eight points. Carbon brought it all the way back to one, but Canyon View made critical free throws down the stretch and fended off the Dinos 66-63.

It was a tough loss for the Dinos, who controlled the game early. That being said, Carbon appears to be heading in the right direction and played well as a unit for the majority of the game.

Once more, four scorers reached double-figures as the Dinos were selfless with the ball. Jackson Griffeth and Rylan Hart led the Dinos with 15 points apiece while Chet Andersen added 12 points along with Jordan Fossat’s 10.

The question becomes, can the Dinos continue to progress? That question will be answered when Carbon (5-8, 1-1) heads to Richfield (6-8, 2-0) on Wednesday and then hosts Emery (3-10, 0-1) on Friday. Friday’s rivalry contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.