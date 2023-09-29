Dinos and Spartans Compete in Region Tournament

The Region 12 tennis tournament was hosted in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both Carbon and Emery teams participating.

On day one, Brooklynn Ekker (EHS) and Ella Anderson (CHS) competed in first singles. Ekker lost one round, was victorious in another and Anderson suffered a defeat. Audrey Hatch played for Carbon and Cheyenne Bingham represented in second singles, while Izabelle Pugliese (CHS) and Chloe Wagner (EHS) swung through third singles.

Lady Dinos Lyndie Richardson and Veronica Cartwright participated in first doubles, triumphing over Richfield. They then faced off against Emery’s Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey, with Emery coming out on top (6-4, 6-4).

In second doubles, Carbon’s Allena Ison and Emmalee Miller fell to Richfield before securing a win against Emery’s Julia Peterson and Kallee Oliver (6-0, 6-1). The first day ended with third doubles, with CHS’s Gianna Valdez and Ember Dalton taking a defeat against Richfield before Emery’s Taya Cowley and Tatum Jensen suffered the same fate.

The competition was amped up on the second day of the tournament, with Carbon and Emery battling their way through the sets, each securing both wins and losses.

Carbon ended both days in fifth place out of eight, with a total team score of 17. Emery came in fourth place out of eight with a total score of 24. Both teams will now have a short break before they compete in the state tournament on Oct. 6 and 7.