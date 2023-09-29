Rabbits Race Past Lady Dinos

The Lady Dinos welcomed the Lady Rabbits to meet at the net on Thursday evening. Carbon was hoping to continue their impressive winning streak, but Delta broke the mold.

From the first set, Delta held a slight advantage, ending two points ahead at 26-24. This continued in the second set, with the Lady Rabbits racing ahead of Carbon with a five-point lead, 25-20. In the first set, Delta secured the win with 25-22.

The Lady Rabbits took the win with 3-0. The Lady Dinos (13-3, 8-2 Region 12) will look to bring back their winning ways when they travel to Canyon View on Tuesday, Oct. 3.