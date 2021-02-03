Dinos and Wildcats Battle It Out

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

In the first game of the final week of the season, both Carbon and Richfield were looking to gain some momentum heading into the state tournament. It was a low scoring first quarter that saw the Dinos playing solid help defense to minimize the Wildcat attack. Offensively, however, the Dinos could not take advantage of their defensive prowess due to their poor shot selection. It was tied 3-3 halfway through the initial period before the floor opened up. It took all quarter, but the Wildcats grabbed their first lead late to go up 9-8.

Later in the second quarter, Noah Bradford hit a three to tie the game back up at 11. Turnovers were a problem for the Dinos as they committed seven in less than a quarter and a half. Max Lancaster came off the bench and hit a big three, Bradford connected with another three and Preston Condie completed three the old fashioned way to pull Carbon ahead. It was not to be, however, as Richfield hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to go up 28-26 at the half.

It was truly a back-and-forth game that saw 12 lead changes and five ties throughout. Richfield gained some steam going into the final quarter and then opened up the period with an 8-2 run. The Wildcats eventually went up 52-42 in what proved to an insurmountable hole for the Dinos. Richfield took the tight contest 61-54.

Preston Condie led the Dinos with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Bradford added 10 points while Hatch had nine points and six rebounds.

Carbon (12-7, 5-4) will now have to travel to Blanding to face San Juan (14-7, 6-3) on Friday night.