Emery Reaches Triple Digits

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans wrapped up their regular season in Moab on Thursday night. They never let Grand in the game and were up 52-13 at halftime. Emery blitzed the Lady Red Devils with 33 points in the third quarter and ended the night with a 102-38 victory.

Tatum Tanner led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds while Tambrie Tuttle ended the night with 16. Baylee Jacobson scored 12 points as did freshman Aliya Lester. Brielle Rowley joined the mix with her 10 points and Daicee Ungerman had a team-high four steals. Seven other Lady Spartans got on the board in the season-finale thumping.

Final RPI rankings will be will be released later this weekend, and then the state tournament will be set. Next, the Lady Spartans will be hosting a home game on Saturday, Feb. 20. Check back with ETV News for updates of the bracket and a full tournament guide on top teams, dark horses and more.