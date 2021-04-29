Dinos Beat Rams, Slip in Tight Contest *Photo Gallery*

Carbon played host for pod four of the 3A State Baseball Tournament on Saturday after the Dinos grabbed the fourth overall seed.

They opened things off against South Sevier as Kade Dimick got the nod. Dimick was excellent from the hill, striking out nine batters and completing the shutout while only giving up three hits. Carbon’s offense broke the game open in the fourth with a two-out rally. Derick Robison hit an RBI triple and then came home to score on Rylan Hart’s single. Cooper Schade made it 5-0 with his opposite field homer. The game ended 6-0 in Carbon’s favor.

The Dinos then played #5 Grantsville in a back-and-forth game. Jordan Fossat started on the mound but struggled to control his pitches. He only lasted two and 1/3 innings, giving up six walks in that span. His teammates picked him up, however, as he only allowed two runs. Jordan Wright came in and did a great job, limiting the Cowboys’ chances. Down 2-0 in the third, Brayton Nielson hit an RBI triple and scored when Hart singled to tie the game. Wright then hit home Hart to put Carbon in front 3-2.

An error in the top of the fourth tied the game at three. The Dinos retook the lead in the fifth, 4-3, but then lost it in the sixth as the Cowboys knotted it up once more. Going into the final inning tied at four, each team was looking for separation. Two back-to-back errors to start the inning put the Dinos behind the eight ball and allowed Grantsville to plate three runs.

Carbon scored in the bottom of the seventh and put the tying run in scoring position, but that is as close as the Dinos would come. A strikeout ended the game as Carbon was defeated 7-5. Hart led the way with two hits and two RBIs. Five Dino errors turned to out be the difference as four the Cowboy runs were unearned.

#4 Carbon will now have to battle its way through the consolation bracket. The Dinos will play #11 American Leadership Academy on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. If they win, they will advance to play the winner between #9 Emery and #15 North Sanpete at Kate Field (Salt Lake Community College) at 7 p.m. All games played at Kate Field will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.