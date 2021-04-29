Lady Dinos Dominate Opening Round *Photo Gallery*

In the first round of the 3A State Softball Tournament on Saturday, Carbon saw a familiar foe. Richfield came to town, looking to have a better showing than last time.

The Lady Wildcats started well and scored in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. That lead would not hold up as Lyndsey Madrigal hit a two-run blast in the bottom half of the first to put Carbon in front, 2-1.

Things fell apart for Richfield in the second inning, where walks and hit batters doomed the Wildcats. Carbon scored six runs on three singles to go up 8-1. That is all the breathing room Carbon would need. The Dinos ten-runned the Wildcats, 11-1, in six innings.

Madrigal led the team with four RBIs while Gianna Bruno and Brooke Moosman chipped in two apiece. Moosman completed the game from the circle, giving up just three hits and one run.

With the win, the Lady Dinos advance to the round of eight to take on another region opponent, the Lady Red Devils. #4 Carbon and #5 Grand will face off on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 6 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. In fact, Channel 6 will stream games all weekend for those that want to keep up with the 3A state softball action.