Dinos Come Together for Statement Victory

The North Sanpete Hawks (6-10) came to town on Friday night for their second meeting of the year with the Dinos. Carbon was finding multiple good looks, giving them the 21-14 lead in the first quarter. But, the Hawks were resilient, finding success from the three-point line to give them the lead at the half, 37-36.

The third quarter brought an intense Dino squad, outscoring the Hawks by 18, with multiple players contributing to the run. The Dinos would have a comfortable lead and finished out the game strong with a victory. Carbon won 80-62 and split the series with North Sanpete.

Kahner Raby brought an intensity that fired-up his teammates and the home crowd, getting a highlight dunk, sparking a dominant 28-point game from the senior. He was a beast down low as well, getting three blocks and 13 rebounds.

Zeke Willson had a solid all-around game, leading his team with six assists to go with his 10 points and a steal. Ryker Butler put up 11 points for the Dino team to go with his five rebounds and three assists.

Carter Warburton had a consistent shooting night, going five for seven with a 71% shooting percentage. The sophomore also had four assists and a steal on the night. Fellow sophomore Kyler Orth had a nice showing as well, scoring nine points. Orth worked hard, getting two steals, two assists and six boards for his team.

The Dinos finished the game with 19 assists and a 52% shooting night for the team as they hope to keep their region streak rolling with a couple road games coming up. On Wednesday, they will face the Juab Wasps, who are 2-6 in region. On Friday, Carbon will travel to Delta to face the Rabbits, who sit at 1-7 in region play.