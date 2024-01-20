Lynda Joyce Preston, 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on 12/08/2023. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years LaMar Preston, three siblings and step-son Ralph. She is survived by her two children Joyce Berkenmeier-Preston (Lori), Gene Preston, six sisters, ten grandchildren and seven and a half great-grandchildren.

The loss of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, confidant, and friend is overwhelming. We will miss her greatly. She will be remembered for her homemade tortillas, sugar cookies, quick wit, sarcasm, and mostly her frequent and earnest “I love you.”

Her strength and determination to live and persevere through her health challenges was admirable. Lynda had a childlike wonder and understanding of the world. She loved her family and friends. She liked country music, camping, painting, watching sports and playing games. She was proud of her bowling achievements, collection of salt and pepper shakers, and her grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life in Lynda’s honor in the near future. Details will be shared when we have them. Thank you for all the well wishes and support.