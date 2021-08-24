Dinos Complete Comeback *Photo Gallery*

Slow starts seem to be the rule, rather than the exception, just two games into the season for the Dinos. Cottonwood took advantage with a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Dinos finally put a drive together in the second when Keaton Rich punched it in for a touchdown. A botched PAT kept the score at 14-6. Just over three minutes later, however, the Colts were back in the end zone.

Down 20-6, the Dinos continued to fight back. Nathan Morley capped off the subsequent drive with a touchdown to cut the deficit to seven. The Dino defense finally got a stop and quickly gave the ball back to the offense. Carbon moved down the field and scored on a Davin Moss reception to tie the game at 20 just before halftime.

Cottonwood drove into Carbon’s territory in the third quarter, but a blocked field goal kept the score at 20 apiece. Rich’s number was called on a few plays later and he caught the edge on a designed sweep, motoring 70-yards for the score. Carbon took its first lead of the game, 27-20, after the display of blazing speed.

The defense held tough again, forcing a punt. With the momentum in their corner, the Dinos struck once more with Moss for his second TD-reception. After trading by 14 twice in the game, the Dinos flipped the script and went into the final quarter up by 14.

Cottonwood needed a quick drive and cashed in just two minutes later for a touchdown to make it a one-score game. The Dinos were not finished though, and Rich found the end zone for the fifth time, his third rushing touchdown, to go up 41-27.

With under three minutes left, Cottonwood struck again to cut it back to seven points. The Dinos began their four-minute offense and tried to drain the clock. Carbon was seemingly a first down away from sealing the game when the offense stalled. Running out of bounds and two incomplete passes stopped the clock, allowing the Colts additional time.

Cottonwood began driving the ball down the field, looking for the equalizer. Moss undercut a late throw in the end zone, picking it off and sealing the win for the Dinos. Carbon would kneel it twice and get into the win column by a score of 41-34 over Cottonwood.

Rich led the Dinos with 157 rushing yards to go along with his 188 passing yards. Will Carmichael was instrumental as well. He had a big interception and led the team with 12 tackles and 74 receiving yards off of three receptions.

Up next, the Dinos (1-1) will travel to American Leadership Academy on Friday to take on the Eagles (0-2).